Tribal Football
Most Read
Arsenal want world class Juventus striker to improve attack
Chelsea boss Maresca delighted with Caicedo: Price-tag isn't his problem
Zamalek chief confirms plans for Real Madrid legend Ramos
Man City boss Guardiola hits back at Arsenal: You want war? Okay it's WAR!

Bayern Munich president Hainer: Musiala a once in a century talent

Bayern Munich president Hainer: Musiala a once in a century talent
Bayern Munich president Hainer: Musiala a once in a century talentAction Plus
Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer has made it clear how important they see Jamal Musiala.

The Germany midfielder has a deal to 2026 and is being linked with Manchester City and Liverpool.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Hainer said: "We love Jamal Musiala, and it is clear that he is the kind of player who appears once in a century.

"It is clear that our main task is to extend his contract and keep him at Bayern for a long time."

In total, he has 46 goals and 34 assists in 169 competitive matches for the German giants.

Mentions
BundesligaMusiala JamalBayern MunichLiverpoolManchester CityFootball TransfersPremier League
Related Articles
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Chelsea upset over Osimhen; Liverpool watch Bade; Leite wanted by AC Milan, Bayer
Liverpool, Man City alerted as Bayern Munich chief Eberl admits Musiala 'difficulties'
Man City, Liverpool alerted as Musiala contract talks with Bayern Munich stall