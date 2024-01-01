Bayern Munich president Hainer: Musiala a once in a century talent

Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer has made it clear how important they see Jamal Musiala.

The Germany midfielder has a deal to 2026 and is being linked with Manchester City and Liverpool.

Hainer said: "We love Jamal Musiala, and it is clear that he is the kind of player who appears once in a century.

"It is clear that our main task is to extend his contract and keep him at Bayern for a long time."

In total, he has 46 goals and 34 assists in 169 competitive matches for the German giants.