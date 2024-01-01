Musiala: I'm always learning from Bayern Munich teammate Kane

Germany star Jamal Musiala admits he appreciates having Harry Kane as a Bayern Munich teammate.

Musiala says he's spent the season learning from the England captain.

Advertisement Advertisement

He told ESPN: "He's an extraordinary player, I see him in training and in matches, for the seriousness with which he approaches his goals.

"I always ask him for advice on what I can do better to score more goals and everything else.

"Yes, he is a very kind person, a great person and as time goes by the bond between us will become even stronger and we will have a lot of fun."