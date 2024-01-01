Tribal Football
Bayern Munich chief Eberl confident keeping Liverpool, Man City target Musiala

Bayern Munich chief Max Eberl insists they expect to keep hold of Jamal Musiala.

The Germany international has been linked with Liverpool and Manchester City after it emerged he had put off new contract talks until after the Euros.

Eberl told BILD: "Like all of us at FC Bayern, Vincent's goal is to work with Jamal for as long as possible and to have a successful time with him. We are not concerned with other things.

"FC Bayern's aim is to have a very good team and to do that we need very good individual players. Jamal is an outstanding player and he also comes from our campus.

"That's why he is already a face of FC Bayern. We are happy to have him with us."

