Bayern Munich striker Kane: Why Mourinho so good for me at Spurs

The England captain admits Mourinho saw him more than a striker.
He told ESPN: "I've always felt like I'm more than just a striker who has to wait for the ball the whole game. I feel like I can impact the game with my passes and getting into spaces as well...
"José (Mourinho) allowed me and the other strikers to be a little bit more free. There wasn't too much structure (of the game), I always felt like I was someone, even when I was young, who likes to drop down and get the ball and play passes.
"Maybe I was more of a sort of number '9' with Mauricio (Pochettino), and people saw me as a number '9'. But when José arrived, he gave us more freedom of position, being able to link up well with the other teammates, with the forwards, like Sonny (Heung-min Son) and it was the perfect opportunity to do that with that coach."