Bayern Munich striker Kane: Why Mourinho so good for me at Spurs

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane has explained why he thrived under former Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho.

The England captain admits Mourinho saw him more than a striker.

Advertisement Advertisement

He told ESPN: "I've always felt like I'm more than just a striker who has to wait for the ball the whole game. I feel like I can impact the game with my passes and getting into spaces as well...

"José (Mourinho) allowed me and the other strikers to be a little bit more free. There wasn't too much structure (of the game), I always felt like I was someone, even when I was young, who likes to drop down and get the ball and play passes.

"Maybe I was more of a sort of number '9' with Mauricio (Pochettino), and people saw me as a number '9'. But when José arrived, he gave us more freedom of position, being able to link up well with the other teammates, with the forwards, like Sonny (Heung-min Son) and it was the perfect opportunity to do that with that coach."