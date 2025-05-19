Tribal Football
Most Read
Lazio snatch last-gasp draw to deny Inter first place in Serie A
Chelsea ace Enzo Fernandez 'playing with one eye'
Antonio Conte reveals 'little problems' for Scott McTominay in Napoli title push
Chelsea intersted in former Enzo Maresca favourite

Xabi makes major Modric request ahead of first day at Real Madrid

Carlos Volcano
Xabi makes major Modric request ahead of first day at Real Madrid
Xabi makes major Modric request ahead of first day at Real MadridLaLiga
Incoming Real Madrid coach Xabi Alonso has asked president Florentino Perez to renew Luka Modric's contract.

The veteran's deal expires at the end of June and talks over a new agreement are yet to commence.

Advertisement
Advertisement

But with Xabi to replace Carlo Ancelotti and take charge of Real from next Monday, he has pushed for management to deal in Modric.

Radio Marca reports the coach has already "expressly" requested the Croatia captain's renewal.

Xabi "considers the Croatian's experience important" and, therefore, has urged Florentino to extend the player's contract for another season.

Now 39, Modric has played 590 games for Real Madrid. A new deal will lock in the midfielder for next month's Club World Cup ahead of a 14th season at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Mentions
LaLigaAlonso XabiModric LukaReal MadridFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Rodrygo shuts down Arsenal and Liverpool transfer rumours: Stop making things up...
REVEALED: Xabi's three Bayer Leverkusen coaches to join him at Real Madrid
Real Madrid president Florentino makes huge concession in Xabi agreement