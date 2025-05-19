Xabi makes major Modric request ahead of first day at Real Madrid

Incoming Real Madrid coach Xabi Alonso has asked president Florentino Perez to renew Luka Modric's contract.

The veteran's deal expires at the end of June and talks over a new agreement are yet to commence.

Advertisement Advertisement

But with Xabi to replace Carlo Ancelotti and take charge of Real from next Monday, he has pushed for management to deal in Modric.

Radio Marca reports the coach has already "expressly" requested the Croatia captain's renewal.

Xabi "considers the Croatian's experience important" and, therefore, has urged Florentino to extend the player's contract for another season.

Now 39, Modric has played 590 games for Real Madrid. A new deal will lock in the midfielder for next month's Club World Cup ahead of a 14th season at the Santiago Bernabeu.