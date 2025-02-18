Murray on Rashford at Villa: He looked like a weight had been lifted from his shoulders
Aston Villa struggled against 10-man Ipswich in a draw, but Glen Murray believes Marcus Rashford showed glimpses of his best after coming on at half-time.
The former Brighton striker praised the Man United loanee’s impact, saying he brought urgency to Villa’s attack.
Rashford’s free-kick nearly won the game, rattling the crossbar before Ollie Watkins converted the rebound.
Speaking on the Football Daily podcast Murray said: "I watched him and he looked like a weight had been lifted from his shoulders.
“He looked like the Marcus Rashford of old - running at people, committing defenders, being positive in his end product."
Murray added: "We all knew it was there, we all knew he was capable of it. It's been a long time coming. Aston Villa fans will hope they continue to see that. Refreshing from Marcus Rashford."