Aston Villa striker Watkins: Ipswich draw really disappointing

Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins admitted frustration after their 1-1 draw with Ipswich.

Watkins struck on the day, but says they should've made more of Ipswich defender Axel Tuanzebe's dismissal.

He said: “I think really disappointing.

“We created a lot of chances, and good chances to win the game.

“I think we did enough to win the game.

“Obviously the ‘keeper had an outstanding performance, made some unbelievable saves.

“But I still feel we had enough to come away with three points.

“So, disappointing.”

Watkins added: “Obviously, it’s difficult to break down 10 men when they’re doing all they can to make it hard for you.

“You have to be patient. We didn’t quite get that final, clinical edge.

“But, like I said, I still feel we had some big chances in the game and we should be coming away with three points.”