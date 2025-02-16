Tribal Football
Most Read
Five free agents Arsenal could sign to ease attacking injury crisis
Man City boss Guardiola delivers Haaland injury update
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti talks Osasuna, Vini Jr offers and Saudi threat
12 matches? Real Madrid ace Bellingham facing lengthy ban

Aston Villa striker Watkins: Ipswich draw really disappointing

Paul Vegas
Aston Villa striker Watkins: Ipswich draw really disappointing
Aston Villa striker Watkins: Ipswich draw really disappointingAction Plus
Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins admitted frustration after their 1-1 draw with Ipswich.

Watkins struck on  the day, but says they should've made more of Ipswich defender Axel Tuanzebe's dismissal.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He said: “I think really disappointing.

“We created a lot of chances, and good chances to win the game.

“I think we did enough to win the game.

“Obviously the ‘keeper had an outstanding performance, made some unbelievable saves.

“But I still feel we had enough to come away with three points.

“So, disappointing.”

Watkins added: “Obviously, it’s difficult to break down 10 men when they’re doing all they can to make it hard for you.

“You have to be patient. We didn’t quite get that final, clinical edge.

“But, like I said, I still feel we had some big chances in the game and we should be coming away with three points.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueWatkins OllieIpswichAston Villa
Related Articles
Ipswich boss McKenna delighted with Palmer debut: Helluva of a story
Villa boss Emery: Rashford and Asensio will continue to improve
Villa loanee Rashford convinced he can still land Barcelona move