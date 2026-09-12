Emery admits Garnacho is only getting better at Villa: The most important thing is...

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery has backed Alejandro Garnacho to succeed this season.

Garnacho was undoubtedly the most controversial of Aston Villa’s summer signings as the Manchester United and Chelsea reject made his way to the Villans.

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The winger left Chelsea for Aston Villa in July 2026, joining on a season-long loan with a conditional obligation to buy, which is said to be around £40M.

The 22-year-old finished 2025/26 with 8 goals in 43 appearances in all competitions, with just one Premier League goal in 22 miserable appearances.

Despite mass criticism, Emery has jumped to the defence of Garnacho, who is showing signs of improvement off the pitch.

"First is positive - his attitude. His attitude is very important, he is getting the commitment we need to achieve it. Now he needs time. Time, hard work every day, and he is showing it with his attitude. Then, everything he is progressing.

"Every training session we are doing, he is showing he can play matches. He played a few minutes, but it was not enough, firstly due to the minutes he played and the things he showed.

"Progressively, I am seeing him better. The most important thing is being consistent and demanding through the attitude he has. Then, I believe and I trust that he will achieve his best performance."

As Villa clash with Nottingham Forest on Saturday afternoon, Garnacho was named on the bench and it will be interesting to see if he features after less than 40 minutes of game for the side so far.