Referee panel "unanimously" support Gabriel red card decision after controversy

The Key Match Incident panel has backed the decision not to hand Arsenal defender Gabriel a red card.

Gabriel caught Emi Martinez with his foot during a goalmouth scramble in the first half of Arsenal's 2-1 win against Chelsea last week in what was one of the most controversial moments of game week 3.

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Referee Chris Kavanagh took no further action after the incident was checked by VAR, a decision disliked by Chelsea fans who were keen to see the Brazilian defender sent off.

The Premier League’s Key Match Incident Panel (KMI) has now reviewed the clash and backed the decision in their latest statement.

The panel said: "Multiple players were on the ground competing and challenging for the loose ball, and the action of Gabriel was not deemed to be an act of violent conduct or serious foul play."

This ruling preserves Gabriel's record of never receiving a straight red card across his 265 Arsenal appearances, an impressive statistic for the defender who has picked up 27 yellow cards in the Premier League, including 2 red cards.

Wayne Rooney believes that Arsenal star Gabriel was “extremely lucky” to avoid being shown a red card and Ashley Young agreed at the time, stating:

"I agree. When the ball is on the floor and Martinez has it, Gabriel kicks so high. I'm not sure why it hasn't gone to VAR of if they've properly studied it because he's nowhere the ball. He's got away with one there."

The Gunners next face Brighton on Saturday afternoon and Gabriel will be keen to start once more as the North London side hope to extend their narrow lead at the top of the table.