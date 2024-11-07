Murphy says it would "upset" him if broadcasters keep using celebrities and not ex-players

Murphy says it would "upset" him if broadcasters use celebrities and not ex players

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy has admitted that it would annoy and upset him if broadcasters continue to use celebrities instead of ex-players for commentary.

Noel Gallagher's co-commentary appearance on TNT Sports has caused controversy with Murphy.

“It would upset me," he said on <i>talkSPORT</i>. "I wouldn't want to hear that. Partly from a selfish perspective. Because I know how much work I put in and how difficult it is to try and see things, engage things, spend years watching different techniques and games to try and analyse them.

“So, yeah, that would annoy me. I've got no problem with listening to different types of people watching football, pre (or) post (match), maybe even after.

“As co-commentary, it's neither here nor there. It doesn't add much value for me. It's a very difficult job. I know from doing it. As a third one (like Gallagher), it's fine. But there's not much there you're going to learn.

Gallagher joined Darren Fletcher and Ally McCoist on the commentary team as Manchester City took on Sporting Lisbon at the Jose Alvalade Stadium. Murphy says he wouldn’t want this to become a consistent feature for any celebrity and would want to see ex-players their instead.

'I'd rather see him before or after the game, giving his little anecdotes about Pep (Guardiola) and the players.

'He gives you something different. Some people will like it because of the novelty. I wouldn't want to hear it every week, put it that way."