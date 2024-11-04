Tribal Football
Most Read
Athletic Bilbao coach Valverde expects close battle with Real Betis
Man Utd put aside £175M for three Sporting CP stars
UEFA release statement over Real Madrid Ballon d'Or controversy
Ballardini shadow looms as Genoa coach Gilardino faces decisive Parma clash

Man City's Guardiola bashes "unbelievable" football calendar after shock Bournemouth loss

Zack Oaten
Man City's Guardiola bashes "unbelievable" football calendar after shock Bournemouth loss
Man City's Guardiola bashes "unbelievable" football calendar after shock Bournemouth lossAction Plus
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has opened up about the footballing calendar and how it affected his side against Bournemouth at the weekend.

The reigning champions had been enjoying an unbeaten start to the 2024/25 season until Saturday’s clash with the Cherries which saw them dominated and beaten by a side who triumphed over rival title challengers Arsenal just weeks before. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Many players and managers have spoken about potential protests to the intense football schedule which puts players in danger of exhaustion and injuries. Guardiola partly blamed this calendar for the weekend’s loss, saying his team are barely coping. 

“I talked about the calendar for the season when we were winning, not just now because we lost a game. The reality is they won, we congratulate them.”  

“It’s the reality we are living now,” Guardiola added. “In the previous seasons we played a lot of games, but maybe we will go to the World Cup and arrive in the last stages of that competition, we’re going to play almost 70 games. 

“It’s like NBA, but they have four months holiday and we have three weeks. You have injuries for a long time like didn’t happen before. It’s normal, it’s going to happen. We have to handle it.” 

“We’ll learn from this and we’ll improve. I’m fine. I still have energy. I wanted to win (on Saturday). Congratulations to Bournemouth is all I can say.” 

Mentions
Guardiola PepBournemouthManchester CityPremier League
Related Articles
Gyokeres makes Man Utd decision amid Al Nassr interest
Al Nassr to challenge Prem giants for Sporting CP striker Gyokeres
The badge still matters: Why despite it's fall, Amorim was happy to wait for Man Utd