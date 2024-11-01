Man City boss Guardiola: Barcelona pressure bad for coach's health

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has again stated he's unlikely to return to Barcelona as coach.

Barcelona won the LaLiga three times and the Champions League twice with Guardiola as head coach.

Guardiola, who is in his ninth season at Manchester City, has previously said that he left Barcelona partly because of internal politics.

In an interview with TV3, Guardiola emphasised: "I don't think Barça should change their model. From the outside, everyone sees Barça as something different. This club gives off a charisma, a special smell. What greater praise can you receive?"

Guardiola also says that the negative side of the club will always exist.

"It has always been this way, and it will always be this way. It has happened to all of us. Here, the shots come from all sides, and every day. But the ones that hurt the most are the ones that come from within. There are many small wars within Barça every day.

"In the end, you come to the conclusion that the only thing that matters is convincing your players of your idea and what you think should be done. As for the rest, it is better not to get involved in order to take care of your own health. There is a risk of fatigue trying to manage the Barça environment. The contempt for what you do is constant and this ends up taking its toll on you."