Murillo says Forest move was a "gamble" and he is always trying to justify his price tag

Nottingham Forest defender Murillo admits he is staying humble at the Premier League side and wants to justify his £11M price tag.

Murillo admits he is determined to repay the faith Forest showed in him by taking a “gamble” to snap him up from Corinthians almost two years ago. In an interview with Mail Online, he spoke about the team’s fantastic season so far and how he does not like to think about their success as to not jinx it.

“As each game goes by, the league gets tougher, and this sequence of matches is decisive,’ says the 22-year-old Brazilian at the beating heart of Forest’s defence, who is now the hottest young centre back in world football.

“I think the team has been responding well. We try to follow what the manager teaches us and the results have been coming.

“Whether we reach the Champions League or not, I prefer not to look too far ahead and instead believe that the next game is always the most important of the season.”

Forest versus Manchester City this weekend sees 3rd place come head to head with 4th place, which shows how quickly things can change in the Premier League, which Murilo says worries him.

“That's why I don't like to talk about the future too much,’ he says. “But I always think positively and trust the work being done by my coach and our group.

“We're preparing hard for the entire season, especially not just for the big games. First, I hope that no player gets injured – then I hope we win.”

The 22-year-old proved himself since he signed for the club, and was rewarded with a new Reds deal earlier this year. He went on to speak about his move to the Premier League and the gamble of him joining Forest.

“I understood that when I arrived here, when I was signed, people didn't know me very well and because I had played very little at Corinthians.

“My agent explained to me that my signing was a gamble that Nottingham Forest was taking on me, and that I had to prove to them every day that this gamble would be worth it. And as I started playing and standing out, helping the team and earning my place, I felt that this contract renewal was kind of a recognition for everything that was happening. It’s a gratifying thing for me, as it's a reflection that I'm doing a good job.”

Murillo is now tied down Trentside until 2029 and believes the Reds are in a good place, stating that there is still plenty more to come on an individual level.

“I believe that our results are a reflection of the choices the board made in the past,” he explained. “We have a coach and his technical team who understand each athlete's individual characteristics, and of course, the strength of our fans who are always very present.”

“I think the type of training we have here helps me to improve physically more and more. I try to follow a training routine combined with rest time and a good diet.

“I follow the technical team's programme 100 percent. I train daily to play a good role at my club and I think being called up to Brazil is a consequence of that work. That's why I try to improve and dedicate myself more and more every day.”