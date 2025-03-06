Forest's Nuno on if Alisson is the best goalkeeper in the world: For me, it's Matz Sels!

Nottingham Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo spoke to the media before Saturday's Premier League game against Manchester City

3rd place Forest are set to face 4th place City in a fight for the European spots this weekend as both Nuno and manager Pep Guardiola go head to head once more after their last meeting in December which ended in a 3-0 win to City. Nuno gave a short conference and spoke about the fitness of his squad.

Advertisement Advertisement

"They are still recovering (from Monday's match), but they are better. We are still recovering and assessing players."

He stated that his game plan does not change against City despite being winless in their last 4 games which includes games against relegation candidates Ipswich Town and Newcastle United.

"Nothing changes. We have to realise that we are playing a very good team who have a coach that has a big impact on the game. But it's the same approach."

Nuno was next asked if Alisson is the best goalkeeper in the world after his excellent performance against Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday night.

"For me, it's Matz Sels!"

He was asked to elaborate on this and the massive improvements he has made this season so far.

"It's his confidence and the help of the team - we are more solid and compact. There is a big improvement in our defensive shape and that reflects on Matz. He is able to give us confidence and is always there to give us a hand when needed."

Finally, he spoke about Forest's form at the City Ground and how fans help the side perform better no matter what opponent they face.

"Some players enjoy playing there so much and that reflects on the performance of the team. More than anything, it is the fans and the help that they give us and the noise they make when the opponents are on the ball. It is huge for us to play here."