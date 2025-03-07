Guardiola confirms Ake will be out for "10-11 weeks" and says his injury is "serious"

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has spoken at his latest press conference as he readies his side to face Nottingham Forest this Saturday.

City have had a week off after an easy 3-1 win over Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup and will now look to continue their winning ways against a Forest side who they could leapfrog if they manage to grab 3 points. Guardiola first confirmed another injury blow to Nathan Ake.

"10-11 weeks they said to me (to be out). When you have surgery, it’s serious. He has struggled a lot this season with the problems in his feet."

Guardiola was then asked whether the pressure on his side feels any different to the previous seasons due to them not being in the title race.

"Pressure is always there in big clubs. You have to pressure yourself to do your best no matter what you’re playing for.

"It’s different, but the reality is that we try to finish in the top four. Tomorrow, we have an opportunity to climb and help secure this target."

Guardiola had a very short reply to Jack Grealish catching attention again this week at a social club which saw him drinking with locals.

"He’s so famous. People follow him. I have nothing to comment."

He next spoke on Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo and how he has transformed the club into a force to be reckoned with this season.

"It is quite simple. When you’re third in the table with 11 games left it is because you have done really, really well. It’s impressive.

"They defend really well, are compact and aggressive. The players up front create many things. Morgan Gibbs-White, Anthony Elanga are exceptional players.

"Ola Aina is an exceptional player. He can play on both sides. Elliott Anderson is physical and a top player as well."

Forest are set to be a Champions League side if they can continue their excellent run and Guardiola admits if his side don’t earn a place it is because they don’t deserve it.

"There are many different clubs fighting for this target. Everyone wants to be in the Champions League next season for many reasons.

"If it doesn’t happen for us then it’s because we haven’t been good enough and the other teams deserve it."

Guardiola also said that defenders from the Academy have also been training with the first team and should make an impact on the first team as he rotates his side.

“The impact of Khusanov was really good,” he added. “Not the first minute against Chelsea but since then really good.

“Vitor was really good against Plymouth. Now some centre-backs from the Academy are coming to play with us.

“Some of the senior ones may be ready for the Club World Cup. we are unlucky but the club took the decision to sign in January and if we hadn’t, we wouldn’t be in a (good position).”