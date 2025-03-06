McKenna on facing Palace: We are facing a strong side no matter if Mateta plays or not

Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna has been speaking to the media before Saturday's Premier League game against Crystal Palace.

Relegation candidates Ipswich are 18th in the league and 5 points behind Wolverhampton Wanderers in the table. A win against 12th place Palace would help in their relegation fight and McKenna about Ipswich's league standing, form and if his side can flip moments of adversity into something beneficial.

"The boys have taken some positives from the game (against Forest), now we know there are 11 games left and everyone is determined to look forward to those games.

"If you keep approaching them in the right way, finding the right response in your daily work, whether it goes well or against you. If you stay consistent in your behaviour, in our processes, driving the culture here, I think that builds a trust between the group."

He was then questioned on whether the balance between points and performance change at this stage of the season when relegation looms.

"The feel does change a little bit. Of course the later you get towards the end of the season because there's less games ahead, the results feel more important but the best way we believe to get the points is to focus on performances and to try and perform as well as you can with whatever the game plan is in that particular game."

McKenna then commented on his opponents this weekend and how every game is tough regardless of the team you face.

"There's no game in the Premier League that is going to be anything less than competitive. If we can do a lot of things well then we'll make the games competitive and Crystal Palace are a very strong side, they have certainly improved as the season has gone on."

Finally, he spoke on the availability of Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta following the head injury he sustained during last weekend's FA Cup victory over Millwall which may be an advantage to his side.

"I don't know if that has been 100% confirmed about whether he is available or not available. Obviously he is a very important player for Crystal Palace, who is having a fantastic season and of course scored the winning goal for them at Portland Road.

"It would be foolish to say that he is their only threat when they also have Eze and Saar as well, in the form they are in. We know we are facing a strong side no matter if Mateta plays or not, and need to prepare for that."