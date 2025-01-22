Murillo delighted signing new Forest contract

Nottingham Forest star Murillo has put pen to paper on a new contract at the club.

The center half has committed his future to the City Ground team to 2029 after an outstanding 18 months.

He arrived at the club at the start of last season and has already become a top Premier League center back.

"I’m very thankful and very happy that there are four more years to come," Murillo said to reporters.

"I’m thankful to everyone for the support – not just to me, but to my family as well.

“Everywhere I go, every shop, wherever it is, they treat my family and I really well. So, I’m very grateful for everything they do for myself and for the team. I’m sure that we’ve got a big future in front of us."