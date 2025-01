Murillo agrees new deal with Forest

Murillo has agreed terms over a new contract with Nottingham Forest.

The Brazilian defender is set to put pen to paper on a new deal to 2029, says BBC Sport.

Advertisement Advertisement

Murillo, 22, originally joined Forest from Corinthians in August 2023, penning a contract to 2028.

Forest currently sit second on the Premier League table.

Murillo is yet to be capped by Brazil, though was called up for November's World Cup quaifiers.