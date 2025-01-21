Nottingham Forest table bid for Brentford striker Wissa

Nottingham Forest have made a move for Brentford striker Yoane Wissa.

BBC Sport says Forest have approached the Bees this week and made an offer for Wissa.

However, their mooted £22m bid fell well short of Brentford's valuation.

It's understood Forest boss Nuno is keen to pair Wisse alongside centre-forward Chris Wood at the City Ground.

Wissa has 11 goals in 19 Premier League matches this season and his deal with Brentford runs to 2026.