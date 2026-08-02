Mudryk "flying today to Hong Kong" to team up with Chelsea squad in boost for Alonso

Mykhaylo Mudryk will join Chelsea's preseason side in Hong Kong as Xabi Alonso welcomes him to the side.

Richarlison scored with the last kick of the game as Tottenham beat Chelsea 2-1 in Sydney on Saturday in what was a disappointing result for Alonso who is still tweaking his Blues side.

Advertisement Advertisement

As Chelsea experiment with the squad and test many young prospects on the other side of the planet, Alonso revealed this week that Mudryk will return to the side after the Football Association and the World Anti-Doping Agency reached a settlement that ended his suspension.

Mudryk tested positive for meldonium (also known as Mildronate) in late 2024 and was provisionally suspended. He hasn't played a competitive match since November 2024 and Fabrizio Romano revealed on Sunday morning that Alonso has called him up to the preseason squad.

“Mykhaylo Mudryk, flying today to Hong Kong to join Chelsea squad and make himself available for Xabi Alonso with immediate effect.”

The Ukraine international, who Chelsea signed in an £89M deal from Shakhtar Donetsk in January 2023 may prove to be a wildcard for Alonso who may hand him a chance ahead of the new campaign.

However, his immediate role is likely to be as a squad player while he builds his fitness back up. A summer move is very unlikely, meaning he could get his chance in the first team ahead of the January transfer window.