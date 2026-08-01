Vinicius Jr contract talks stall with Real Madrid as he holds out for Arsenal move

Arsenal are still exploring a move to sign Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior whose contract talks have broken down.

It came to light last month that Arsenal were prepared to offer Vinícius Júnior the biggest contract in the club’s history in what seemed like the deal of the summer.

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However, noise from the deal has since died down as the Gunners reportedly weigh up all options this summer in what is a move that could alter the direction of the side.

Vinicius Jr has been at Real Madrid for eight seasons but has 12 months left on his contract as reports this week state that contract talks have failed between him and the club.

Los Blancos will not want to lose the two-time Champions League winner for free as the winger was worth around £150M-£200M in the past few seasons as Saudi Pro League sides lurked around the Brazilian.

Reports claimed that Real Madrid have offered him a new long-term deal worth around €20M net per year but he desires around €30M net per year which is said to be too much for the club to cough up.

Vinicius could negotiate with foreign clubs for free from January 2027, meaning Arsenal could potentially wait until then to snag him for free next summer.

After joining Madrid in 2018 from Flamengo, Vinicius has made 375 total appearances, registering 128 goals and 100 assists. Arsenal are said to be his preferred club and it will be interesting to see if he makes the move either this summer or the next.