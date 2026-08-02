Robert De Zerbi 'happy' with Spurs' pre-season start following Chelsea victory

Tottenham manager Roberto De Zerbi said he was "happy for a lot of things" as they return to London unbeaten in three pre-season games after a 2-1 win over Chelsea in Sydney.

The Italian spent more a week in New Zealand and Australia with his squad as he builds towards the new Premier League campaign where they aim to do better than their 17th place last season.

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They head home after beating Auckland FC 2-0, recording a shootout win after a 1-1 draw with Sydney FC and a gutsy victory over their London rivals on Saturday despite playing most of the second half with 10 men.

"I'm happy for a lot of things. First of all, because we have spent a very important 10 days together. We worked very well," he said.

"I'm happy to work with these players. I'm looking forward to work with the other players who are in London - (Rodrigo) Bentancur, Pape Matar Sarr, (Marcos) Senesi, (Mohammed) Kudus."

Bentancur, Matar Sarr and Senesi all played at the World Cup while Kudus is recovering from an injury.

The tour gave De Zerbi an opportunity to give game time to a host of promising youngsters, as well as new signings Sandro Tonali, Andy Robertson and Marco Palestra.

He highlighted the importance of Tonali, Archie Gray, Ben Davies, Robertson and Lucas Bergvall, who all played a big part in the Chelsea victory which was sealed by Richarlison's 90th-minute winner.

But the Italian also pinpointed several future prospects.

"I am so happy for the young players because Malachi (Hardy), Rio (Kyerematen), Tye (Hall), Kota (Takai), they have been in this period very important for us, very good players."

De Zerbi was particularly pleased with the way Spurs kept their composure when defender Kevin Danso was sent off for a reckless challenge three minutes into the second half against Chelsea.

He wants to see similar fight when Spurs kick off their Premier League campaign against Brentford on August 22nd.

"It's important to change the habits, because our habits in the last two seasons have been not good in terms of results," he said.

"It's important for us to win the game, to win the duels, to win the second ball and to play well in every position of the pitch. But yes, a very good 10 days."

Spurs play back-to-back friendlies against German side TSG Hoffenheim at home before the season starts.