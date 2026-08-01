Chelsea boss Alonso 'very happy' Mudryk's ban has been lifted ahead of the new season

The Ukrainian winger last played for Chelsea in November 2024 but was granted leave to return to action immediately on Friday after the English FA resolved his disciplinary proceedings in agreement with the World Anti-Doping Agency.
Speaking after Chelsea went down 2-1 to London rivals Tottenham in front of a crowd of 80,363 in Sydney on Saturday, Alonso said Mudryk would join the squad in Hong Kong for the next leg of their pre-season tour.
"I am very happy for him; for me also, but mostly for him," the Spaniard told reporters.
"We want him to feel part of the team because he's been training on his own for so long. We have to see (about his future) because he's not been playing for a long time.
"To be honest, we were not expecting to have this great news."
Tottenham boss Roberto De Zerbi, who coached Mudryk at Shakhtar Donetsk before he joined Chelsea, also welcomed the news.
"He's a lovely guy and a great player," he said. "I hope he can show that in this coming season after all his suffering over the last two years."