Chelsea striker Joao Pedro set to pen new contract this week in huge boost for Alonso

Joao Pedro will reportedly sign a new deal with Chelsea in what is a huge move for manager Xabi Alonso.

Pedro’s current long-term deal already runs until June 2032, after he signed for Chelsea in July 2025 in what was already a huge commitment from the striker.

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Now, as reported by journalists Simon Johnson and Guillermo Rai, Pedro will pen a fresh deal that should see his wage rise ahead of the start of the new campaign.

The report states “Pedro is in line to be rewarded with a new contract” and is “set to be rewarded with extended terms” in an effort to ward off Spanish giants Barcelona who are said to be interested in the Brazilian.

Pedro’s preseason form has been very impressive to say the least as fans in Australia saw the 24 year old score a nine-minute hat-trick during Chelsea’s 6-4 preseason victory over Western Sydney Warriors.

The new deal for Pedro comes as Chelsea attempt to sign former Manchester United and now Brighton star Danny Welbeck in an attempt to add some much-needed experience in attack for the Blues.

As per The Athletic, Pedro is not the only member of the Chelsea squad poised to secure a new agreement in the coming weeks as fans eagerly await to see who will sign fresh terms.