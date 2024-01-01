Mudryk determined to battle for his place in the Chelsea team

Tribal Football
Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk is determined to battle for his place in the team.

The Ukraine international does not want to give up on his place at the club just yet.

The attacker is now out of favor with manager Enzo Maresca, since the arrivals of Jadon Sancho, Pedro Neto, and Joao Felix in the summer.

Per talkSPORT, Chelsea co-owner Behdad Eghbali is desperate for Mudryk to shine.

He has taken a liking to the player and does want his transfer gamble to be labeled a flop.

The source adds that Marseille manager Roberto De Zerbi remains a big admirer of Mudryk.

