Chelsea boss Maresca lays out fresh challenge for Mudryk

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has explained his options in the wide positions.

The Italian was asked about the future of winger Mykhailo Mudyrk, who has fallen down the pecking order.

Asked if the Ukraine star was now third choice on the left wing, Maresca stated:

"The main idea is Pedro (Neto) and Noni (Madueke) on the right side and Jadon (Sancho) and Misha (Mudryk) on the left side. Then also the game requires a little bit who in that moment is the correct one.

"For instance, against West Ham because Wan-Bissaka attacked a lot and Jadon was doing the first-half and the beginning of the second-half and then he was tired. We changed it a little bit but we continued to keep the same idea; our winger to be in charge a little bit of Wan-Bissaka. Pedro can do that very good, also Misha, but in that moment I decided for Pedro."

On competition for places, he added: "It's important for him but it's important for the rest of the players. They are players that train every day very good. Unfortunately I cannot give them chances.

"Benoit (Badiashile) is working very well but he is not getting minutes in the Premier League. It's not because he's doing bad but sometimes you have to take some decisions.

"Misha, like Benoit and like all the other players that are not getting too many chances, tomorrow it is a good chance for them to get minutes and to hopefully win the game."