Ex-Man Utd pair Greenwood, Pogba offer Sancho support

Former Manchester United star Jadon Sancho's Chelsea form has impressed a few of his old teammates.

Sancho, who is on an initial loan at the Blues before they have to make the deal permanent next summer, has been useful so far.

Sancho provided an assist each in his last two appearances in the Premier League.

He went onto Instagram after a win over West Ham and stated: "Solid performance from the boys, have a great weekend blues!"

Former United and current Marseille striker Greenwood was one of the first people to showcase his support.

Ex-United midfielder Paul Pogba, who is currently serving a doping ban, also commented his support.