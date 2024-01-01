Tribal Football
Most Read
Roma coach Juric: Players were behind De Rossi
Getafe coach Bordalas slams Pellegrini: Not first time he's said that about us!
REVEALED: Permanent option explained for Chelsea loanee Sancho
Bayer Leverkusen set price for Real Madrid, Liverpool target Wirtz

Ex-Man Utd pair Greenwood, Pogba offer Sancho support

Ex-Man Utd pair Greenwood, Pogba offer Sancho support
Ex-Man Utd pair Greenwood, Pogba offer Sancho supportTribalfootball
Former Manchester United star Jadon Sancho's Chelsea form has impressed a few of his old teammates.

Sancho, who is on an initial loan at the Blues before they have to make the deal permanent next summer, has been useful so far.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Sancho provided an assist each in his last two appearances in the Premier League.

He went onto Instagram after a win over West Ham and stated: "Solid performance from the boys, have a great weekend blues!"

Former United and current Marseille striker Greenwood was one of the first people to showcase his support.

Ex-United midfielder Paul Pogba, who is currently serving a doping ban, also commented his support.

Mentions
Premier LeagueSancho JadonPogba PaulGreenwood MasonManchester UnitedChelsea
Related Articles
Man Utd chief Ashworth: Sancho was fifth choice here
Sancho "excited" joining Chelsea: I want to be like Drogba and Lampard
Chelsea boss Maresca: Sancho no gamble; I don't know what happened with Erik