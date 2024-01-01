Chelsea boss Maresca delighted with Caicedo, Sancho for West Ham win

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca had many reasons to be pleased this weekend.

The Italian was delighted to see his side beat West Ham United in the Premier League.

The Blues picked up a vital 3-0 win over their London rivals to stake an early claim for a top four spot this term.

“He is top,” said Maresca of midfielder Moises Caicedo.

“His performance yesterday was very good, but since we started Moi has been fantastic and yesterday once again he was top.”

He also praised Jadon Sancho, stating: “Jadon did well, it was exactly what we were expecting from him.

“He worked off the ball very hard with (Aaron) Wan-Bissaka, and also in the second half.

“Then Pedro (Neto) came on and he did well, so we are happy.”