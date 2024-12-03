Moyes warns Liverpool over Van Dijk future

Former Everton manager David Moyes believes Liverpool need to hold onto Virgil Van Dijk.

The Dutch centre half and club captain has been a lynchpin for the team this term.

After overcoming knee issues, Van Dijk has reestablished himself as a world class defender.

Speaking on Match of the Day, Moyes said: "His performance today was superb all round. Just with his general play and his positioning. I didn’t see the Liverpool centre-halves go and walk around too much, certainly Van Dijk.

"He did a great job dealing with the balls coming into the box. Positional-wise, whether it be defending corners or clearing the ball, we all know his strengths are so good but I thought today when he was needed he came up trumps.

"They never hit the ball in behind very often, Man City, but when they did, Van Dijk’s covering was excellent He’s a brilliant reader of the game, all round he’s a top centre half and everyone’s aware of that. But for me it’s the basics.

"He’s winning his headers that he should do, he fought Haaland throughout the game, defended the box when he needed to do so, played high when he needed to do so, and actually had a couple of headed chances himself. He was a huge help in both boxes today."

