Diaz could leave Liverpool as contract issues persist

Liverpool are said to be facing another contract disagreement with one of their stars.

The Reds are having trouble getting the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah, and Virgil Van Dijk to renew their deals.

Advertisement Advertisement

All there are out of contract in the summer, with Salah and Alexander-Arnold the likeliest to leave.

Per Antena 2, Luis Diaz is another who may be on his way out of the club in the near future.

He has around two years left on his contract, but the club may have to make a decision in the summer.

If Diaz does not extend, then Liverpool may feel it is the right time to cash in on him.