Liverpool captain Van Dijk: Join Real Madrid? What a question!

Ansser Sadiq
Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk insisted he was not thinking about his long-term future.

The Netherlands centre half is out of contract with the Anfield club in the summer.

While Van Dijk would love to stay at Liverpool, he admitted that he was only thinking about their next Premier League game against Manchester City.

"What a direct question from you! They don’t ask me that direct," he told Spanish outlet El Chiringuito after Liverpool's  2-0 win over Real Madrid in the Champions League.

"But listen, there is, at the moment, nothing I can say. The only thing that I can say is I’m fully focused on Man City from now on." 

Van Dijk was then pushed over whether he could join Real Madrid.

He added: "Do they? I don’t know (need a centre back).” 

When pushed again, he added: "But (Antonio) Rudiger is there, no?”

