Moyes says Coleman will stay at Everton: I need him here, it will be wrong to let him go

Everton manager David Moyes has revealed that veteran defender Seamus Coleman will remain at the club as he is an essential part of the squad.

Coleman, who turns 37 in October, has made just five appearances so far this season under Moyes and is one of 14 players at the club who are either out of contract or coming to the end of their loan at the end of this season. Many reports have stated that this will be his final season at the club, but speaking in his press conference on Friday afternoon, Moyes revealed that this is not the case.

"Seamus will stay next season - without doubt. He will be part of the group. I need him here.

"His leadership and the message he has in the dressing room is so strong that it would be wrong of me to let him go.

"One way or another, Seamus will be here next season.”

Coleman is the only remaining player at Everton from Moyes’ first spell at Goodison Park and despite his age he offers a lot to the Toffees. Asked if he thought that Coleman was a modern-day legend, Moyes confirmed that although he has never won anything for the club he will likely be remembered for a long time.

“I think so. Legends are normally the ones who win FA Cups and are involved in League titles and stuff like that, but I think there are other reasons with Seamus, more importantly, his professionalism, and as a human being.

“In some ways he’s carried Everton a little bit through the difficult period and I know he’s certainly done it in the dressing room.”