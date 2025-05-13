Moyes warns Everton players: Nothing other than victory acceptable

Everton boss David Moyes says Sunday's clash with Southampton is a must-win.

The match will be the club's last official game at Goodison Park before they move to their new Bramley-Moore Dock stadium.

Asked if anything other than victory was acceptable, Moyes replied: “No, I won't, because I've told the players it's maybe the biggest game of the season for us next weekend.

“And we're going to be watched by great players, great managers possibly. People who are far better than any of us, who have graced it. So we've got to put a show on and we've got to try and show that we can play well.

“Sentiment, will it come into it, I don't know. But obviously getting the three points is important. (Fulham) was a big result for us because it gives us a chance to think about what we can do next week.

“But we'll go into next week trying to make sure that we win. We want to try and finish the top of the bottom pile if we can.”

It will be an emotional day

Moyes added: “It will be emotional. I think it will be more because there's so much in the community there, they're part of the community as well. It's a brilliant old lady of a stadium. And because of that, it will be missed.

"But I've been at clubs where you've moved to a new stadium and you have to try and make it your home.

"And you have to find a way that our new stadium will become the new Goodison in many ways.”