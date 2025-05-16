Dyche: Everton owners must invest in squad

Former Everton boss Sean Dyche says the squad needs major investment.

Dyche, who was sacked and replaced by David Moyes this season, insists the club cannot stand still after moving to their new Bramley Moore Dock stadium next season.

He explained: ‘You don’t know how that (the move) is going to affect things.

"How do you measure that until you go out and do it? It still comes down to having good players.

"They need more players and an improvement on them. I don’t mean that in a disrespectful way but it is obvious after years of hovering in nowhere-land, they are going to need more."

Squad was underperforming

Dyche also told the Stick to Football podcast of the squad he left: “When I got there, it was in really poor shape and we navigated it through but just felt it dwindling and I didn’t want to leave when things kept going down.

“I wanted to leave it where someone had a chance and it was in good shape. I got hammered for saying that but now it has been proven right as Moyes came out and said that it was in good shape.

"The players had just lost that bit of edge that players lose sometimes. Moyes is brilliant. We left it in decent shape, and he’s gone in, settled it down, given it new twists and a different feel and some players rise and they win games.”