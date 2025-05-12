Keane on staying at Everton: It’s obviously been up and down, but I love the club!

Everton defender Michael Keane has opened up on what the future holds for him as the season comes to an end.

Keane scored a header to put the Toffees in front at Fulham in a performance that Everton boss David Moyes lauded as an “immense” display. The Toffees recorded a first Premier League victory since April 12th and upset Fulham, whose European hopes are now under threat in the final games of the season.

Advertisement Advertisement

The centre-back has been with the Blues for almost eight years since making a £25M move from Burnley in July 2017. He revealed that he is unsure what is in store for him once the season ends as Moyes prepares to offload several deadwood players to free up space and more importantly, funds.

Keane’s contract expires this summer and the 32-year-old may be let go in favour of a fresher young defender to lower the average age of the ageing Everton side.

“I don’t know, honestly. I’ve not had any conversations about it yet.

“We’ll see what happens in the summer. This is my eighth year here and I’ve loved it.

“It’s obviously been up and down, but I love the club, and I love playing for Everton, so I’m just glad I got to show what I can do today, and we’ll see what happens.”

Reporters asked whether his goal against the Cottagers would be a nice parting gift to supporters who have loved every second of the English international since he joined the side eight years ago.

“Exactly. It would be a nice send-off, but let’s see.”