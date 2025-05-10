Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Moyes responds to Richarlison Everton return rumours
Moyes responds to Richarlison Everton return rumours
Everton manager David Moyes has denied claims they're seeking to re-sign Richarlison from Tottenham.

The Brazil striker has been linked with a move to Bramley-Moore ahead of the summer market.

But Moyes insisted: "Richarlison is a really good player and someone I've liked.

"But I can only tell you there is zero truth in that from my side."

Meanwhile, Moyes also commented on midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure's situation.

The Blues ace is off contract at the end of the season and his manager said on Friday: "Some of the games he's played very well but he is obviously no spring chicken, so we have to make sure we have other replacements when required.

"We are making lots of decisions behind the scenes. It is good to have so many that want to stay."

