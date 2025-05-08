Everton keen on Richarlison reunion

Everton are reportedly hoping to bring Tottenham forward Richarlison back to the club in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Sky Sports are reported that David Moyes is a big fan of the 27-year-old who left Everton for Spurs back in the summer of 2022.

Everton are preparing for life without current number nine, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, looks set to leave the club once his contract expires at the end of the season with the Toffees prioritising a striker.

Several injuries have seen Richarlison struggle for consistent football under Ange Postecoglu this season, scoring five goals and providing two assists in his 20 games across all competitions.

Richarlison’s time on Merseyside was the most prolific of his career, scoring 53 goals in his 152 games for Everton.