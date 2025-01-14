Moyes ponders how to get best from Everton striker Calvert-Lewin

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Everton's new manager David Moyes has spoken about getting the best out of his ace marksman.

Moyes touched on Dominic Calvert-Lewin during his press conference after being unveiled as the new head coach of the club.

Moyes, who previously managed the Toffees for more than a decade, wants to get many more goals out of Calvert-Lewin.

"We all feel he could make a big difference," said Moyes of the striker. 

"Get his goalscoring boots back on and be a big help to Evertonians and the manager as well.

"We will give him as much confidence as we can and as much practice as we can but then there is a bit where you need the player to stand up and do his bit as well.

"I am just in and hopefully we will get them working but I have told him I am needing goals off him right away and he has to start to deliver."

