Merseyside derby scheduled for early February at Goodison Park after lengthy postponement

The Merseyside derby between Everton and Liverpool that was postponed during December due to Storm Darragh has been scheduled for early February.

The Premier League fixture was postponed in December due to high winds in the United Kingdom caused by Storm Darragh and now despite the congested calendar, a date has been agreed for one of the Premier League’s most intense derbies. 

Liverpool will visit their neighbours at 7.30 pm on the 12th of February as manager Arne Slot faces new Everton boss David Moyes who has returned to the club after 12 years to try and save it from relegation this season. 

The Reds will face Plymouth Argyle in the fourth round of the FA Cup on February 8th, before hosting Wolverhampton Wanderers in the top flight on February 16th. This is whilst Everton take on Bournemouth in the FA Cup on February 8th and Crystal Palace in the Premier League on February 15th making the 12th the perfect opportunity for the two sides to face one another. 

