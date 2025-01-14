Tribal Football
DONE DEAL: Notts County land Everton youngster Whittaker; Sunderland defender Johnson

Lower league club Notts County have signed Sunderland defender Zak Johnson.

The youngster has signed for the rest of the season in a short term loan deal.

Meanwhile, they have also secured Everton midfielder Charlie Whitaker on a six-month contract.

"With Lucas likely to miss the remainder of the season and Lewis facing a prolonged spell on the sidelines, it was important for us to add another defender to the squad to ensure we have adequate depth for the run-in," County's director Richard Montague told the club's website.

"Charlie is another young, high-potential player who we've been monitoring for some time. While we think he's best suited to central attacking areas, he's versatile and comfortable playing out wide.

He added: "Charlie has demonstrated a genuine goal threat throughout his youth career and has the technical ability, pace and tenacity to be a real handful."

