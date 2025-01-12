Atalanta, Newcastle battle for Everton's Bosman prospect Calvert-Lewin

Atalanta are making a Bosman move for Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

The Sun says with Calvert-Lewin off contract in June, Atalanta are moving to open talks about a pre-contract with the striker's camp.

Newcastle United are also keen, but Atalanta have the edge as the England international can only commit to a pre-contract with a foreign club.

As such, it's suggested the Magpies could make an offer this month to prise Calvert-Lewin away from Everton.

This season, the centre-forward has scored two goals and registered one assist in 19 league appearances.