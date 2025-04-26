Tribal Football
Moyes ponders Everton transfer plans: A lot going on
Moyes ponders Everton transfer plans: A lot going on
Everton boss David Moyes says he's now finalising his plans for the summer market.

Moyes admits he's almost made a decision on which players he wants to keep hold of for next season.

Asked if he knows who he wants to keep, Moyes said: “Yes, just about.” 

The Scot also discussed signing plans: “Yes, there is a little bit of that going on as well. Things don’t happen quickly here, but we will have to give decisions very quickly on players.

“A lot is dependent on, can we get Joe Bloggs to come and sign? That’s what we are waiting on and that’s the point we are at.

“We obviously will keep some players, but others might be released. We’re trying to get a balance of that.

“It will be very hard to change this in one window. In fact, it will be impossible just about. If you’ve got 11 coming out of contract, that is too much.”

