Thelwell to land new job after Everton exit

Kevin Thelwell is set for an immediate return to football after his departure from Everton.

Thelwell will leave his position as football director at Goodison Park at the end of the season.

But he won't be out of work for long, with Thelwell set to move north to Scotland and Rangers.

Sky Sports says Thelwell has held talks with Rangers officials and visited Ibrox and their training facilities.

He is expected to be part of the club's new ownership team, with health magnate Andrew Cavanagh and the 49ers Enterprises to takeover Rangers in the coming weeks.