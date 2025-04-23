Tribal Football
Most Read
Osimhen sends Galatasaray past Konyaspor to Turkish Cup final
Ruud van Nistelrooy tells Leicester chiefs they're 'wasting time' over future talks
The four players set to leave Man Utd to fund a deal for Cunha this summer
Man Utd jump ahead of Prem rivals for Akliouche

Everton (& Kinnear) raiding Leeds for Hammond

Paul Vegas
Everton (& Kinnear) raiding Leeds for Hammond
Everton (& Kinnear) raiding Leeds for HammondAction Plus
Everton are moving for Leeds United football advisor Nick Hammond.

The Blues have already appointed Angus Kinnear from Leeds as their new chief executive. Kinnear will take charge at the end of the season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

BBC Sport says Everton are now moving to hire Hammond in a football role.

Hammond has previously worked for West Brom, Newcastle, Celtic and Reading in various football roles. He was named interim football adviser at Leeds in 2023.

Kevin Thelwell is leaving Everton as football director at the end of the season.

 

 

Mentions
Premier LeagueEvertonLeedsFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Leeds plan move for Wolves keeper Johnstone
Everton boss Moyes talks Armstrong and player contract plans
Liverpool, Man Utd and Everton set to race for Sunderland wonderkid Chris Rigg