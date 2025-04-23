Everton (& Kinnear) raiding Leeds for Hammond

Everton are moving for Leeds United football advisor Nick Hammond.

The Blues have already appointed Angus Kinnear from Leeds as their new chief executive. Kinnear will take charge at the end of the season.

BBC Sport says Everton are now moving to hire Hammond in a football role.

Hammond has previously worked for West Brom, Newcastle, Celtic and Reading in various football roles. He was named interim football adviser at Leeds in 2023.

Kevin Thelwell is leaving Everton as football director at the end of the season.