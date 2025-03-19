Moyes on improving Everton's squad this summer: We want to get back to where we were

Tribal Football
Zack Oaten
Everton manager David Moyes has spoken about his ambitions and what he needs from his players to get the club back to where it once was.

The Blues boss is increasingly looking towards the summer which can bring about a rebuild for a squad who currently sit 15th in the Premier League and are unbeaten since the 8th of February. Moyes going eight unbeaten saw him equal is own personal record but he has revealed that he wants to take the club above and beyond next season. 

“Generally, I think there's so many things which are good, but I think there's so many things that we're willing to try and improve again. We want to get back to where we were if we can. I want to get back to at least the levels we were at when I was here before. 

“That's the first thing. So I'm trying to get us back where we're competitive and in a better condition if we can, but it'll not be easy. There's a lot of things to do, recruitment and whatnot will be a big issue during the summer.” 

It is going to be a busy summer for the Toffees, and lots of squad changes are set to happen in which more than a dozen players are currently due to leave. Moyes has a recent history of leading a club from relegation fears to Europe and after a huge shift in personnel both on and off the pitch he could make that dream come true for many supporters who thought relegation was certain before his arrival.

