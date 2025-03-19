Lindstrom discusses Everton future

Napoli winger Jesper Lindstrom has made clear his wish to sign permanently with loan club Everton.

The Dane was warned by manager David Moyes last weel about his lack of goals and assists so far this season.

But Lindstrom said from Denmark's squad base yesterday: “That's the premise when you're an offensive player.

“You're measured and weighed on goals and assists. If I could just do it, I would have done it too, but it's not as easy as it looks. However, I'm starting to find a rhythm and getting more used to playing from the start in every game, so I'm not so nervous about it.”

On his future, Lindstrom added: "It's a bit up to Everton.

"Whether they choose to use the option or not. I'm really just trying to show that I'm good enough. The game is working. I'm happy. They're happy, but it's just about me continuing to play my way. Then we'll see if it's good enough.”