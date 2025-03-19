Arsenal keen on signing former Everton flop who is the Serie A's second top scorer

Arsenal are expected to sign a new striker in the summer transfer window and Fiorentina's Moise Kean is reportedly a top target.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is expected to finally dip into the transfer market this summer in their search for a confident striker who can pose more of an attacking threat. Both Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz have suffered injuries this season which has left the Spanish head coach without a No9 despite the option to buy in the January window.

According to Italian outlet Tuttomercatoweb, Arsenal are interested in signing Fiorentina forward Moise Kean who was a failed signing for Everton some years ago when he scored just four goals in 39 appearances for the club. However, he is second on the Serie A top scorer list with 15 goals this term, behind only Atalanta's Mateo Retegui (22), and is certainly one to watch this summer.

Kean has a €52m (£44m) release clause in his contract which has attracted interest from both West Ham United and Newcastle United who are clearly not disturbed by his previous struggles in the Premier League. The Gunners are heavily linked with a move for Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak but if that deal collapses Kean would likely be a fantastic backup option for the North London side.

Kean has four years left on his deal, so the negotiating power is with Fiorentina but he may force his way out of the club if interest is shown as he tries to prove himself in England’s top division once more, now with more experience under his belt.