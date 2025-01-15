Moyes explains his backroom staff choices at Everton including Baines and Irvine

Returning Everton manager David Moyes explained his backroom staff choices this week.

The Toffees are turning back the clock by bringing back the Scotsman to right the ship after Sean Dyche departed.

Moyes, who left Everton in 2013 for Manchester United, will have Alan Irvine, Leighton Baines and Billy McKinlay on his staff.

He stated: “At the moment, I want Alan to be alongside me with Billy (McKinlay, the assistant manager).

“I had an exceptionally good coach in Johnny Heitinga, who’s now at Liverpool. I’ll probably look to do things differently, it’s not an easy thing just to go and take different people from different clubs.

“I’m not alluding that to Johnny, by the way, in case you think that, not at all. So I just think trustworthy people at the moment when we are in a little bit of a stoop, I need to find a way of keeping people around me who can work.

“But it’s good, Bainesy is going to get a chance to step up with us. People tell me he’s a good coach, so he’ll get plenty of opportunities to coach and help out. Let’s see how he does.”

On McKinlay, he added: “I can tell you that he’s been very good with me. He is a good coach.

“He’s a good communicator around with the players. He’s also very good with the staff in the building as well.

“I’ve always seen Everton as somewhere we need to make sure that everybody around the place is good as well and we give them a bit of time. It’s hard now because there are about 100 people around here, I can hardly remember two names, never mind 100 names at the moment.

“But Billy is very talented. I’ve got to say, he’s just really closely missed out on a big job in the Championship to take the job as a manager, so he knows what he’s doing.”