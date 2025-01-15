Tribal Football
Most Read
DONE DEAL: Leon completes move to Man Utd
Flick says Barcelona ready for Betis; proud to win Supercopa
Man Utd academy starlets Gore and Amass set to leave
Man Utd open to selling winger for the right price

Moyes explains his backroom staff choices at Everton including Baines and Irvine

Ansser Sadiq
Moyes explains his backroom staff choices at Everton including Baines and Irvine
Moyes explains his backroom staff choices at Everton including Baines and IrvineAction Plus
Returning Everton manager David Moyes explained his backroom staff choices this week.

The Toffees are turning back the clock by bringing back the Scotsman to right the ship after Sean Dyche departed.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Moyes, who left Everton in 2013 for Manchester United, will have Alan Irvine, Leighton Baines and Billy McKinlay on his staff.

He stated: “At the moment, I want Alan to be alongside me with Billy (McKinlay, the assistant manager).

“I had an exceptionally good coach in Johnny Heitinga, who’s now at Liverpool. I’ll probably look to do things differently, it’s not an easy thing just to go and take different people from different clubs.

“I’m not alluding that to Johnny, by the way, in case you think that, not at all. So I just think trustworthy people at the moment when we are in a little bit of a stoop, I need to find a way of keeping people around me who can work.

“But it’s good, Bainesy is going to get a chance to step up with us. People tell me he’s a good coach, so he’ll get plenty of opportunities to coach and help out. Let’s see how he does.”

On McKinlay, he added: “I can tell you that he’s been very good with me. He is a good coach.

“He’s a good communicator around with the players. He’s also very good with the staff in the building as well.

“I’ve always seen Everton as somewhere we need to make sure that everybody around the place is good as well and we give them a bit of time. It’s hard now because there are about 100 people around here, I can hardly remember two names, never mind 100 names at the moment.

“But Billy is very talented. I’ve got to say, he’s just really closely missed out on a big job in the Championship to take the job as a manager, so he knows what he’s doing.”

Mentions
Nkunku ChristopherBaines LeightonMcKinlay BillyEvertonLiverpoolManchester UnitedPremier League
Related Articles
Moyes confirms Everton backroom staff
Merseyside derby scheduled for early February at Goodison Park after lengthy postponement
FA CUP 4TH RND DRAW: Plymouth host Liverpool; Man Utd face Leicester