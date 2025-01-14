Moyes confirms his Everton back room staff with club legend Baines a trusted member

New Everton manager David Moyes has confirmed some of his backroom staff.

The Scottish head coach has come back to the club he managed for 13 years in the past.

Moyes will be joined by Leighton Baines, Billy McKinlay and Alan Irvine on his staff.

Per club media, Moyes said: "Leighton will be (a part of the backroom staff). I’ll bring Leighton up. I’m going to try to work quickly with people I know and trust because of the situation.

"Billy McKinlay, who’s worked with me for a while is with me now. Alan Irvine will join me – probably after next weekend. And Bainsey.

"I’ve tended to work with a bigger staff as I’ve got on – just like probably everywhere else in football – their staffs get bigger, so I want to try to look to bring in a coach with the idea of mainly working on set pieces.

"I’ve got some ideas I might look to alter in the summer, but I want to get us over the line first, before I start disclosing too much on what I might do then."