Everton boss David Moyes was left frustrated as his side signed off on the first Merseyside derby of the season with a 1-1 home draw against Liverpool.

The Toffees had lost their three previous meetings with the Reds including a late defeat at the Hill Dickinson Stadium in the 2025/26 campaign.

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Moyes' charges were vastly improved since their last derby showing and they took the game to Andoni Iraola's visitors on the banks of the River Mersey.

Dominik Szoboszlai's early strike was cancelled out by Jeremie Frimpong's own goal and Moyes was annoyed that his team could not claim all three points.

"I'm pleased we got a point from it, Liverpool are in good form and it was always going to be tough.

"We did a lot of good things today, which we didn't do on Monday at Brentford. The crowd played a big part and we deserved to get something out of it.

"After the defeat on Monday, and then losing a goal inside four minutes, they stuck at it and never gave in. We worked our way back into the game. Defensively we were sound.

"Jack Grealish played really well as did Hayden Hackney. I have a small squad and I'm trying and use them. The boys who came in today did a great job.

"I have to say, Kiernan has done exceptionally, he was great. He played so well. He continues to do well and hopefully he can keep it going."